Sigma Chi suspended, under investigation for alleged hazing

by

Pradyot Sharma

Editor-in-Chief

Troy University has suspended and is currently investigating Sigma Chi fraternity after a report involving hazing was filed.

“Troy University’s chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity has been placed on suspension, effective Monday, Sept. 9 following reports of alleged hazing,” according to a statement from the University.

The fraternity is currently under investigation by the Dean of Student Services and the Office of Student Involvement.

The incident is also under investigation by the Troy City Police Department.

“We have received a report involving hazing, and it is under investigation,” said Randall Barr, Chief of Troy City Police Department.

The Tropolitan has reached out to Sigma Chi international and is awaiting a statement from them.

“Troy University takes seriously any reports of rules violations by campus organizations, and will not tolerate hazing,” the statement from the university said.

No further information was made available.

The Tropolitan will update this story as more information becomes available