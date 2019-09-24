Sigma Chi suspended until end of semester

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

Troy University’s Sigma Chi chapter will be suspended until the end of the fall semester due to an investigation into hazing, according to a statement from the University

Seven members of Sigma Chi will also face individual disciplinary procedure through student judicial processes.

After hazing allegations and an assault report filed through the Troy Police Department, Sigma Chi was suspended Sept. 9. An investigation by the Dean of Student Services and Office of Fraternity Affairs deemed the allegations credible.

The fraternity will be barred from holding events or taking part in campus activities, the chapter must complete community service and education on hazing prevention.

A reevaluation of the chapter will take place at the end of the semester before the suspension is lifted.

“We expect out Greek organizations to set a high standard of leadership for the entire campus community, and we will not tolerate hazing of any kind,” said John Schmidt, Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Services.