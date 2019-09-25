Sigma Chi to remain suspended for fall; Seven members removed from organization, eight victims hazed

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

Troy University’s Sigma Chi chapter will be suspended until the end of the fall semester after an investigation into hazing, according to university officials.

Seven members of Sigma Chi were removed from the organization.

After hazing allegations and an assault report filed through the Troy Police Department, Sigma Chi was suspended on Sept. 9. An investigation by the dean of student services and the Office of Fraternity Affairs deemed the allegations credible.

“Nobody was injured to the point where they required any kind of medical attention,” said Herbert Reeves, dean of student services. “If it had not come forward, it would’ve been a lot worse.”

The university found out about the hazing after a parent reported the incident.

Reeves said Troy’s administration knows of eight victims.

The fraternity will be barred from holding events or taking part in campus activities. Also, the chapter must complete community service and education on hazing prevention.

A reevaluation of the chapter will take place at the end of the semester before the suspension is lifted.

“We expect out Greek organizations to set a high standard of leadership for the entire campus community, and we will not tolerate hazing of any kind,” said Dr. John Schmidt, senior vice chancellor for student services.

“If they were to get caught hazing again, I could say I think we would look at expulsion of the chapter,” Reeves said.