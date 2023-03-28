Silly-Scopes

by Kris Harrell

Get your weekly insight with some nonsense horoscopes!

Aries – Happy birthday, now stop being so hard on yourself.

Taurus – The first TikTok that shows up on your for you page will be how the rest of your semester turns out.

Gemini – Quit re-watching “Bluey” episodes. Start therapy.

Cancer – You are not in your “Reputation Era,” you’re just setting healthy boundaries. Keep going.

Leo – No, you don’t need to order DoorDash for the fifth time this week. Just eat some loose cheese like the rest of us.

Virgo – On behalf of your classmates, please stop tapping your fingers on the desk.

Libra – This is your weekly reminder to be sure to take your medicine.

Scorpio – Ok, please stop eating up all the loose cheese. Save some for the rest of us.

Sagittarius – Your horoscope got lost in translation. If you know Klingon, you’re in luck!

Capricorn – Not everything has to be a competition, you don’t have to be #1 in relaxing, that’s not even possible.

Aquarius – Thankfully, you wont get hit by a car this week… again.

Pisces– If it’s the little things that make you happy, get a bunch of little things! No one can be sad holding a 3-inch Squishmellow!