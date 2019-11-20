Snapshots from my Trop career

by

Chloe Lyle

Photo & Graphics Editor

The first time one of my photographs printed on the front page of the Trop I was thrilled.

For some reason, I thought that the success of my photography was directly correlated with how close to front page it would be printed; I found out a year later that there is little connectedness. My photo was printed front page because the story it was connected to was in the News section. The false pride, however, propelled me forward. I kept photographing.

The first time I went on the football field to photograph a game I was practically shaking with nerves. All the other photographers seemed to be friends and their massive lenses were so intimidating to me and my cropped camera body/nifty fifty lens setup. I felt so puny compared to them, but I knew the only way to prove myself would be to take great photos. Turns out I hate photographing sports, so I probably never achieved that, but it was a nice thought.

The first time I edited photos for print, I was overwhelmed. The previous editor needed to back down from the job, so I took on the photo editor role last minute and mid semester. I was unprepared and frantic. I failed so many times while holding this position; I forgot about stories, messed up color settings and printed photos incorrectly time and time and time again, but eventually I got the hang of it.

The first time I met my fellow editors, I didn’t feel like I clicked with them. Everyone already had buddies and funny dynamics, and I was just the new girl. Eventually I learned that the editors at the Trop are one of the most encouraging groups I’ve ever been a part of. A special thanks should be extended to Prad, my favorite Editor in Chief. He is supportive, practical, clear minded in times of stress and the best person to make a coffee run with.

The first time you do something, you’re gonna suck at it. That just makes sense. Maybe the second and third and fourth time you’ll suck, too. Even if you never end up being the best, working hard will yield results. If nothing else, it will teach you that you’ve got a lot to learn, and that’s a valuable lesson, too.

Asem Abdelfattah, the opinion editor, says he needs me to write another 20 words to meet my word requirement. Is this long enough?

Bye Trop, hello free Wednesday nights.