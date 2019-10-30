Soccer ends regular season with win

by

(PHOTO/ Pawan Khanal)

Junior defender Karina Valeriano (left) looks on as sophomore forward Kendra Cashion (center) handles the ball. The team finished the regular season 7-1-2 in Sun Belt Conference play and 12-2-4 overall.

Kennedy Roy

Staff Writer

The Trojans showed that they are the team to beat in postseason play as the red-hot team defeated the Texas State Bobcats 1-0 overtime at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Kiersten Edlund delivered a corner kick which found fellow senior Maddie Brune on the back post. Brune headed the ball just out of the reach of Bobcat goalkeeper Heather Martin with just one-minute remaining in the first overtime period.

Edlund recorded her 12th assist of the season and rewrote Troy’s record book with her 18th career helper.

The Trojans (12-2-4, 6-1-2 Sun Belt) clinched the number two overall seed in next month’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament with this victory over Texas State and have earned 20 points for the first time in program history.

The Troy soccer team then struck for two goals in just six minutes to defeat Louisiana Sunday afternoon 2-1 in overtime at the Ragin’ Cajuns’ soccer and track facility.

The Trojans were trailing by a goal with just under two minutes remaining when freshman Taytum Terrell fired a shot which narrowly got past a Ragin’ Cajuns defender to send the game to overtime.

After trailing nearly the whole second half, the Trojans had the momentum in overtime, which led Troy quickly to end the match when Alisa Detlefsen blasted a left-footed shot into the left corner of the net.

The Trojans concluded the regular season with the best season in school history with a record 12 overall victories and a record seven Sun Belt Conference wins.

The Trojans earned the second overall seed after finishing the regular season with a program-best 23 Sun Belt points.

The Trojans have never won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and are looking for the program’s first postseason victory since 2015 when Troy defeated Georgia Southern 3-0 in the opening round of that year’s tournament.