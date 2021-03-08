Soccer finds first win of COVID spring season

( Photo / Troy Athletics )

Kennedy Roy

Sports Editor

The Troy women’s soccer team took down Mercer on Sunday afternoon 1-0 in Macon, Georgia. The Trojans were elevated past the Bears after a free kick foal from Alisa Detlefsen to Kate Eubanks.

Sophomore goalkeeper Gaby Cosette also had a major impact with six saves.

This is the Trojans’ second victory in a three game 2021 spring season as they defeated Alabama State last week 3-1.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the back of the net in the first half as both sides had a couple of shots but excellent goalkeeping by both sides kept the scoresheets clean going into halftime.

Midway through the second half, disaster almost struck for the Trojans as the Bears leading scorer Aliah Kitchens was fouled in the 18-yard box which resulted in a penalty.

The PK attempted by Kitchens was sent into the bottom-right corner but Cosette was able to punch it away to keep the game scoreless.

With two minutes left in regulation Mercer thought they had a game-winner when Brie Pavol rocketed a ball into the net but was later deemed offsides to send the game into extra time.

Early in extra time Troy was awarded a free-kick from about 25 yards out and Defleson’s service found Eubanks in the box to send the ball into the bottom of the net for the game-winner.

Head coach Ged O’Connor after the game noted how good Mercer is but how dangerous Troy is on set pieces. “This was another good team performance in a tough place to play. Mercer is a really tough and spirited team and I’m really happy to walk away with the victory. We were a little flat at times and didn’t play our best soccer, but we’re always dangerous on set pieces. Sometimes it’s that simple.”

The Trojans return to action on Mar. 20 at Mississippi State. Kick-off from Starkville is set for 1 p.m.