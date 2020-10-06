Soccer suffers overtime loss

by

Tanner Colvin

Staff Writer

Troy Soccer was back in action Saturday but suffered heartbreak in overtime loss in the team’s season opener in Mobile, Alabama.

The Trojans opened with South Alabama on Sunday and fought hard, pushing the game to double overtime before eventually falling with the final score of 2-1.

“It was incredible to see our group handle a whole lot of factors that didn’t go our way,” Head Coach Ged O’Connor said. “The weather was really bad, and we were playing on a completely different surface, on the road.

“All of the factors that could have gone wrong today did, which is the new normal in 2020. To be able to have five or six freshmen out there with just one senior says a lot about the future of the program.”

The Trojans led going into the second half with the first goal coming from Kate Eubanks assisted by Alisa Detlefsen.

Five freshmen started and a total of nine played. One freshman was Lindsey LaRoche, who made the start as goalie for the Trojans, totaling six saves.

The Trojans held South Alabama all the way till the very end. In the closing seconds of the game, the Jags were awarded a penalty, which tied the game.

“Overall, the head referee did an excellent job of communicating with the sidelines how much time was left throughout the match,” O’Connor said. “I was keeping a clock, as was the assistant referee and the sports information people from South.

“At the end of the day, the official has the time on the field, and you can’t complain about it. Just when you think you’ve seen it all you find a way to be surprised again.”

Six minutes and 30 seconds into double overtime, the Jags scored, winning the match.

The Trojans return to the pitch Friday afternoon at Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.