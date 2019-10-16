Soccer takes draw in double overtime

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Senior forward Kate Lorenz posted one shot on goal during the draw with Arkansas State. The Trojans had won four straight before the double overtime tie.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team finished a crucial Sun Belt Conference matchup with a draw at Arkansas State Friday afternoon.

The Red Wolves’ Abby Harris gave Arkansas State an early lead after finding the back of the net in the third minute of the match.

Melissa Kuya-Strobel ensured that the Trojans did not stay behind for long, burying a shot in the bottom right corner of the goal after a pass from freshman classmate Caroline Tully.

Following the halftime break, neither Troy nor A-State were able to score. The two sides battled for two additional overtime periods with neither side able to find the golden goal.

Troy recorded eight total shots with four of those being on goal. Kuya-Strobel led the Trojans with a pair of shots with one on goal.

Haleigh Mercer anchored the Trojans defensively, recording six saves and marking her fifth game with five or more saves this season.

With the draw, Troy picked up another point putting them at second in the Sun Belt Conference with 14 points. Troy falls just behind rival South Alabama, who currently have 19 points.

The Trojans return home for a Thursday night match against the Little Rock Trojans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the Troy Athletics Facebook Page.