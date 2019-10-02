Soccer takes two at home

by

(PHOTO/ Rojan Maharjan)

Sophomore Nilou Asdigha brings the ball up the field during the home matchup against ULM

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team returned home after five road games and picked up a pair of wins in its home conference opener this weekend at the Troy Soccer Complex.

The Trojans downed Georgia State last Friday night to pick up the team’s first conference win of the season.

Alisa Detlefsen struck first for Troy in the 34th minute on the match. Delefsen took a touch before firing it past the Panthers’ goalkeeper after an assist by Kiersten Edlund.

The Trojans came out of the half looking to extend their 1-0 lead.

Kendra Cashion made a run down the right side of the plains before blasting a shot into the right-hand corner of the net for her third goal of the season.

Troy put the game on ice with a goal by Karina Valeriano who took the rebound off of a shot by teammate Maddie Brune.

After taking a day off, the Trojans returned to the pitch with a convincing 7-1 win over Louisiana Monroe.

Melissa Kuya-Strobel put Troy on the board in the ninth minute of the match finding the back of the net after a pass by Nathali DaSilva.

Just eight minutes later, DaSilva scored after Kiersten Edlund’s corner kick. Julianne Hester scored her first goal of the season in the 41st minute of the match to give Troy a comfortable 3-0 heading into the half.

Taytum Terrell came out of the half firing – scoring three goals in just 20 minutes; it was Terrell’s first start of the season.The Trojans’ win was capped off by a goal from KK Pawelczyk in the 79th minute of the match, her first goal of the season.

“It was another really hot day, and it was a quick turnaround after a physical match on Friday,” head coach Ged O’Connor said. “Overall, it was a very good team performance. Out of the seven goals we scored today, five were recorded by freshmen, which is a really good sign for the future of this program.”

Troy faces in-state rival South Alabama Friday at 7 p.m.