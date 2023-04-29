Softball falls to Ragin’ Cajuns

by Logan Pittman

Troy softball played host to Sun Belt Conference opponent, No. 24 Louisiana at home this past week for a three-day, three-game series. The Trojans stole game one of the series in a walk-off fashion but could not pull out the win in the final two games of the series.

Troy fell behind in game one in the third inning after Louisiana scored four unearned runs. The Trojans battled back in the fifth inning with four scores of their own. Louisiana continued to stay ahead of Troy for the entirety of the game. However, the Trojans continued battling back when they found themselves down 7-6 going into the bottom of the final inning.

The Trojans were down to their final out when Audra Thompson stepped up to the plate and launched a two-run walk off home run to win the game.

Troy had the momentum rolling into day two and started the game off with a 2-0 lead after the third inning. Louisiana then fired back with three runs of their own in the fourth inning, which marked the beginning of the end for Troy.

Louisiana scored nine straight with at least one run in every remaining inning. Troy would not be able to push another run across home, losing the game 9-2.

The Trojans still had a chance to win the series with a win on the third day, but their hopes were quickly diminished.

Libby Baker allowed six runs through three innings before being replaced in the circle by Haley Pittman. Pittman shut the Rajun Cajuns down for the remainder of the game; however, Troy’s lineup could only push one run across in the fourth inning.

Troy would lose the game 6-1 and Louisiana would earn its 79th straight Sun Belt series victory.

Troy will close out the home portion of its schedule this weekend with a three-game set against Georgia Southern.