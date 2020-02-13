Softball opens season with 2 shutouts, 3 wins

by

(Photo/Chris Wallace)

Freshman outfielder Jade Sinness made her Trojan debut last weekend and recorded a hit against Western Kentucky and a RBI against Charleston.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team kicked off the 2020 campaign winning three of four games in the Trojan Classic last weekend at the Troy Softball Complex.

The Trojans (3-1) kicked off the season at home in the Trojan Classic where they defeated Lipscomb, College of Charleston and North Florida but dropped an extra-innings affair to Western Kentucky.

“I thought that overall it was a solid weekend,” Head Coach Beth Mullins said. “We pitched and played solid defense.

“We still have some things we need to work on and get better at, but I know this group will be excited to get back out there this next week.”

On opening day, Leanna Johnson fanned 14 batters to lead Troy to a shutout victory over Lipscomb, 2-0, before the Trojans downed College of Charleston, 8-3.

Against Lipscomb, the game remained a pitcher’s duel until the bottom of the sixth inning. A pair of singles by Kelly Horne and Mia Jenkins set Katie Lively up for a single to score the first run of the game.

Katelynn de Leon followed with a sacrifice fly to solidify Troy’s victory.

The Trojans then took on College of Charleston in the nightcap.

Troy struck first in the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back doubles by Katie Webb and Horne.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning, Horne blasted a two-run home run to ignite the Trojan offense in route to their victory over Charleston.

College of Charleston answered in the top of the third when Noel Dominguez singled to score Jenna Carter who reached on an error.

Horne’s home run sparked the Trojan offense in the bottom of the third leading to Troy tacking on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth with hits by Logan Calhoun and Webb to seal the win.

On day two of the tournament, the Trojans dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker, 3-2, to Western Kentucky before seeing the night game canceled due to visibility concerns.

The Trojans struck first in the bottom of the first inning with two runs off singles by Candela Figueroa and Calhoun.

Western Kentucky tied the game in the top of the third inning with a sacrifice fly by Jordan Thomas and a double by Katie Sullivan setting up the extra innings showdown.

In the top of the eighth inning, back-to-back singles by Paige Carter and Maddie Bowls scored Jordan Thomas, Western Kentucky’s international tie-breaker runner, to solidify the win.

The Trojans closed out the tournament in style when Johnson tossed a one-hit shutout to power the team past North Florida in the Trojan Classic finale Sunday.

Troy struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Horne led off with a single and came around to score following a walk and a fielder’s choice.

The Trojans added two runs to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a pair of doubles by Calhoun and Lively and a single by Kaylee Chapman.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Johnson found herself in a bases loaded jam after giving up three walks but forced a groundout to remain unscathed.

Next, the Trojans will participate in the Troy Invitational tournament, where they will play host.

Troy will kick off its tournament play on Friday at 3 p.m. against Kennesaw State.