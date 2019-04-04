Softball sweeps UT-Arlington, Trojans ride a seven-game win streak after second consecutive sweep

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team extended its win streak to seven games aftersweeping UT-Arlington for the first timein program history.

Kaylee Hussey smashed a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Troy the extra innings win over the Mavericks in game one of the Sun Belt Conference series last Friday afternoon at the Troy Softball Complex.

Hussey hit a double to deep left center which scored Madeline Porter, who led off the inning with a single down the third base line.

UT-Arlington got on the board in thetop of the first inning when Reagan Wright hit a sacrifice fly which scoredWhitney Walton who led off with a walk.

Bailey Taylor answered with her fourth long ball of the season which tied the game up in the bottom of the second.

The pitchers dueled through the nextfive innings of the game with both teamsholding each other scoreless to send the