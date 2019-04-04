Softball sweeps UT-Arlington, Trojans ride a seven-game win streak after second consecutive sweep

Hanna Cooper
Staff Writer
The Troy softball team extended its win streak to seven games aftersweeping UT-Arlington for the first timein program history.
Kaylee Hussey smashed a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Troy the extra innings win over the Mavericks in game one of the Sun Belt Conference series last Friday afternoon at the Troy Softball Complex.
Hussey hit a double to deep left center which scored Madeline Porter, who led off the inning with a single down the third base line.
UT-Arlington got on the board in thetop of the first inning when Reagan Wright hit a sacrifice fly which scoredWhitney Walton who led off with a walk.
Bailey Taylor answered with her fourth long ball of the season which tied the game up in the bottom of the second.
The pitchers dueled through the nextfive innings of the game with both teamsholding each other scoreless to send the
game into extra innings.
Troy’s offense plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning to power pastUT-Arlington, 7-4, in game one of the doubleheader before Leanna Johnson shutout the Mavericks in game two, 2-0, to sweep UT Arlington.
Kaylee Hussey and Stephanie Snydereach recorded three RBI’s to assist theTrojans offensive efforts. Annie Willis and Leanna Johnson combined for 13 strikeouts and scattered nine hits to complete the sweep.
“I am really happy about the grit thatour girls are showing,” Head Coach Beth Mullins said. “The girls had a really tough week a few weeks ago and hada five-game losing streak, but for themto bounce back and go on a seven-gamewin streak shows the fight in this team.
“I am just really proud of them. Wehave had good pitching, good defense and timely hitting.”
The Trojans are back in action at home this weekend when Troy hosts Georgia State for a three-game series starting Friday night.