Softball takes 4 of 5 in Citrus Classic

Four different Trojans recorded home runs this weekend at the Citrus Classic in Orlando, Florida.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team picked up wins in four of its five contests this weekend at the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic in Orlando, Florida.

The Trojans’ record is now 10-3, which is second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana.

“Overall, I was just really happy with our grit and our ability to live pitch to pitch, especially in our last three games,” Head Coach Beth Mullins said. “We were better at a lot of things we had been working on over the week.

“It’s a long season, and we are just going to continue to trust the process and play one game at a time.”

The Trojans split the opening day picking up a win over Oakland, 5-4, but fell to Clemson, 10-1.

Oakland struck first in the top of the first inning with two runs off a triple by Madison Jones and a single by Cammie Brummitt.

The Grizzlies plated another run in the top of the third inning, but Troy’s five-run fourth inning was too much to overcome.

Logan Calhoun reached base on an error to spark Troy’s offense in the bottom of the fourth inning.

An error and a pair of singles by Katie Webb and Katie Lively scored Calhoun to put Troy on the board. Back-to-back singles by Mia Jenkins and Libby Baker plated three more runs for the Trojans.

Troy’s scoring rounded out with a fifth run scored off a hit by pitch and a fielder’s choice.

The Trojans had a quick turnaround, taking on Clemson directly following the game against Oakland.

Troy scored first in the top of the first inning when Kelly Horne singled to left field to score Candela Figueroa, who reached after being hit by a pitch.

The Tigers answered in the bottom of the first inning with three runs off a pair of home runs.

Clemson’s offense let loose in the bottom of the third inning, scoring five runs off six hits and an error. The Tigers tacked on two more to down the Trojans in five innings.

The team began Saturday looking to bounce back, and the Trojans picked up a pair of shutout victories with wins over Stetson and Morgan State.

“It was a good day today as a whole,” Mullins said. “We had two shutout performances from our pitching staff and a lot of quality at bats at the plate.”

Leanna Johnson picked up her fourth shutout win and fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Kynsley Rae Blasingame recorded her first win of the season in an exciting fashion, pitching a five-inning shutout.

The Trojans picked up a win against Villanova on Sunday in style. Johnson tossed a two-hitter in route to downing Villanova, 5-1.

The Trojans used home runs to score all five runs of the ball game.

In the top of the second inning, Candela Figueroa blasted her second home run of the season, sending a two-run shot over the left-field wall.

Horne smashed her second home run of the season with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning.

Next, the Trojans go back on the road and will head to Columbia, South Carolina, to participate in the Black & Garnet Challenge.

The team will face the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Charlotte 49ers twice each.

Then the Trojans will have a mid-week road game in Birmingham, Alabama, against Samford.