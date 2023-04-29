Special Olympics set to be held at Troy University

by Caleb Thomas

The Special Olympics is set to hold its Alabama State Games on the Troy University campus next month.

Starting May 19 and running through May 21, almost 1,000 athletes and their coaches will be in the city of Troy for the games. It will be the 11th anniversary of Special Olympians competing at Troy University.

The law enforcement torch run, where law enforcement officers run with the torch into Troy, will begin the festivities on May 19, with the opening ceremony taking place later at 7 p.m.

The torch run will enter the city at around 2 p.m. and anyone can watch as they bring the torch down Brundidge Street to Trojan Arena where the ceremony will happen.

During the opening ceremony, there will be plenty of fanfare including a parade and a welcoming ceremony for those involved.

Sporting events will kick off at 9 a.m. on May 20. The ten sports are bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, paddle boarding, powerlifting, swimming and track and field.

Both Troy University and the city of Troy will host the sporting events. After the day’s competitions are over, a victory dance including music and dancing will be held in the Trojan Arena.

Later in the evening, closing ceremonies will commence along with a memorial service for athletes that have recently passed away.

If you want to volunteer for the games, contact Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves at 334-670-3203 or email specialolympics@troy.edu.