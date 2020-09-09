Spectrum Alliance focuses on providing safe space for students

by

( Photo / Suraj Thapa Magar )

Tierra McCall

Staff Writer

Troy University’s Spectrum Alliance is a club focused on the representation and acceptance of those on the LGBTQ+ spectrum and their allies.

According to the club’s Facebook page, “The goal of the Spectrum Alliance is to provide a safe zone to all students and members of the surrounding community without discrimination.”

The club holds meetings that touch on a variety of subjects – ranging from educational and informational to open discussions. Some topics that are discussed include LGBTQ+ stereotypes, labels, how to live as LGBTQ+, identities and orientations, coming out stories and more.

“I believe the labels topic is one of the best topics,” said Emily Rose Campbell, a senior broadcast journalism major who also serves as the treasurer of the Spectrum Alliance.

“We educate our members on different labels for the LGBTQ+ community, what they mean and discuss how we feel about them.”

The Spectrum Alliance, founded in 2014, also holds fun, inclusive events.

The most recent event, affectionately referred to as a “Ga(y)me Night”, was held Aug. 18. Members enjoyed games such as Cards Against Humanity, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and more.

Although the club is unsure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club president is hopeful that the organization’s two big events will be able to be held. The biggest concern for the club is the safety of its members.

The two events are a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is usualy held the last Thursday in September, and the Second Chance Prom. Both events would be held in the Arboretum.

“We have the Second Chance Prom because not everyone gets to have that prom experience in high school,” said Brianna Carswell, a senior secondary education major who serves as the club president.

“Some people missed their prom, some didn’t go because they didn’t have a date, and some people weren’t out during high school.

“We just want to make sure everyone gets a chance to experience their prom the right way.”

The Spectrum Alliance strives to create a safe, inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community and help them find others like them and others who support them.

“We just want our members to feel safe and included, no matter their background or orientation,” Campbell said.

The Spectrum Alliance meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in Patterson 214.

For more information, follow the Spectrum Alliance on Facebook @TroySpectrum.