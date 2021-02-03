Student group FEDZ gives back to the community

( Photo / Contributed )

Earle-Lynch presents check to Latasha Howard, CEO of Pike County Boys and Girls Club and surrounding counties.

PJ Heath

Staff Writer

Troy University global business student Roberto “Casanova” Earle-Lynch established FEDZ, a social event and promotion group in 2018.

He and his co-founder Kadarvis Flowers created the group to help promote more organizations and to help people find fun and entertaining things to do in Troy.

Earle-Lynch is a full-time student at Troy and is involved in nine different organizations on campus. He is also a former member of the military.

And Flowers is furthering his passions of helping people as a student in Troy’s nursing program.

They have been catering to Troy University and the local community for two years, and said they just accepted eight new members from the university into their business a few weeks ago that will help with future events.

Earl-Lynch said the company is looking to build its brand to do more than just social events. He is hoping to promote his business and create a conglomerate to network and gain even more success.

Not only does Earl-Lynch want to make FEDZ an LLC, but he also aspires to start up his own club or restaurant in the future.

FEDZ held a brunch on MLK Day to present the Boys and Girls Club with donations that had been collected since the start of 2021.

For anyone wanting to learn more, FEDZ has an Instagram page @fedz_ent_ and a YouTube channel, The FEDZ.