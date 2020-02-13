Student-owned smoothie place keeping Troy healthy

by

(Photo/Chassis Walker)

Sherman’s Smoothies, located downtown, is student-owned and operated, offering drinks and snacks to customers.

Collin Willis

Staff Writer

Balancing school and friends is hard enough, but one Troy University student has added owning a business into the mix.

Charmin Harvey is a senior criminal justice major from Leslie, Georgia. She’s also the owner of Sherman’s Smoothie Café, located in downtown Troy.

“I am a personal trainer and love smoothies,” Harvey said. “Troy needed a smoothie place, so I decided to be the first to do it.”

Harvey named the business after her late father, and she aimed to not only to fill a need for students but also make her father proud.

“I never thought I would own a business,” Harvey said. “I thought it was going to be one of my brothers.

“It just runs in my family, I guess you could say.”

Harvey has no prior business-owning experience, but she was once in a managerial position she said helps with running her café.

“I was a manager at Sonic, and I have run the whole night shift by myself,” Harvey said. “So it is kind of like that almost, except you are now more accountable for everything.”

Harvey said she hopes her love of people and what she has learned from relatives will also help her grown the café.

Annie Rudolph, a freshman ASL major from Mobile, Alabama, heard about Sherman’s Café from the Troy Students Facebook page.

“I thought it was cool that a Troy student had her own café, so I went to support her,” Rudolph said. “I really liked how her café was decorated, and I really liked the smoothies a lot.”

Sherman’s sells more than just real fruit smoothies, however. The café offers soups, bagel sandwiches and baked goods. And the atmosphere is laid back, with couches and pillows to help customers relax.

Harvey said she hopes to start making more of an impact on Troy’s campus when summer comes and weather calls for a cold smoothie.

As far as long term, she sees the business as something she can pass over to her mom if she gets a job in in criminal justice, but for now she is focused on making her café a success.

Sherman’s Smoothies opened on Dec. 5, 2019. The café is located at 203 Love St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.