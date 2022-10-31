Students Celebrate Fall at Troyapalooza

by Emily Mosier

Hundreds of students got into the Halloween spirit last week, by mingling at the amphitheater and the International Arts Center Plaza while dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Troyapalooza, an annual event put on by multiple departments and student organizations, offered free inflatables, food, drinks, dessert, and candy, as well as a photo booth, costume contest, and live music by Populous.

Organizers say it is meant to be a celebration of fall and a kickoff to South Week.

Taylor Gray, a freshman digital studio arts major from Ashville, Alabama, said her favorite part of the night was getting the opportunity to take photos with her friends while dressed up. She wore a Loki costume that she designed and sewed.

“My friend was absolutely ecstatic every time we took a good photo, and she would squeal and jump with the biggest smile on her face,” Gray said. “Her joy was contagious, and we were so excited.”

Students were also allowed to screen print free t-shirts with a Troyapalooza graphic. Julia Daniels, a sophomore 2D studio art major from Alabaster, Alabama, said she enjoyed working the screen-printing booth.

“My favorite part was talking to all the different people and seeing all the creative costumes,” Daniels said. My favorite costume I saw was the Jonny Pharaoh costume because he had these realistic monster gloves, and he shook everyone’s hand to scare them.”

Trinity Ward, a sophomore History major from Montgomery, Alabama, said she mostly came for the free funnel cake, but stayed for the activities and music.

“There was a lot of different activities going on, but everything was laid back and chill,” Ward said. “It was fun to see my friends laughing, swaying to the music, and enjoying themselves.”

“The amount of people really made it feel like a big-time festival,” Daniels said, “even if the whole night is was absolutely freezing.”

“The atmosphere was happy,” Gray said. “Although it was a bit crowded, it wasn’t a stressful kind of crowded, which was nice because it helped the whole experience have a more positive feeling.”

Photo by Sarah Martin