Students request campus renovation over social media

(Photo/ Chris Wallace)

Collin Willis

Staff Writer

Ayotomiwa Oluwapelumi

Contributor

Troy has been expanding on new grounds and working to change the image of the university, but students say there need to be building updates.

Students have expressed their discontent on social media with buildings like Malone Hall and McCartha Hall that have experienced consistent flooding and air conditioning problems.

“The whole building (Malone) needs to be renovated because it is really old and run down, and it affects me as an art major because I get embarrassed,” said Tinatei Tunyan, a senior graphic design major from Abuja, Nigeria. “And it is quite ironic that as the university’s art department, the building is supposed to look beautiful, but it’s not.”

Other social media complaints of mold on the walls and ceilings falling out have been repeatedly expressed by students using Malone Hall ever since the rain and cold weather began around the first few weeks of the semester.

Art students are now questioning why the art department gets the short end of the stick when it comes to what buildings are rennovated on campus.

Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves says there is only so much the school can do as far as timely renovations go because a set budget and maintenance schedule has already been established by the university.

“Information and communication [to students] is key,” he said. “If there is a problem in those halls, we have a process and timeline for that, and we want to get that information out and not just act as if we’re doing nothing about it.”

Reeves said he was unaware of the extent of the problems in Malone and McCartha – or any other buildings around campus – so he encouraged students to make reports to administration about building problems.

Reeves used the situation of having to extend the road paving schedule as an example of how things can take extra time due to unexpected variables and scheduling.

“We are here for one reason and one reason only and that is students,” Reeves said. “Students that are in and out (of the buildings) everyday see the issues and know what the problems are, so it is helpful for us to get that kind of information and feedback.”

Students can contact Reeves’ office to report any building issues they experience.