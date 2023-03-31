Students share culture at ISCO

by Libby Thornton

Students in Hal Hall immersed themselves in three cultures from around the world last Thursday, without ever leaving the building.

International students from Niger, Laos and Nicaragua set up decorated booths for ISCO’s Country Night Trifecta, where they introduced both domestic and other international students to their country’s cultures, popular foods and traditions.

“The goal for today was to give international students an opportunity to share what is important to them,” said Jayden McQueen, a freshman political science major from Crestview, Florida, and the chief operating officer for ISCO. “When you’re living in a different country you’re absorbing other people’s culture, but here they get to showcase a piece of home.”

Students were able to walk around and visit the different booths to hear the student presentations before the activities began.

“I believe different cultures give us different experiences,” said Zuela Pheupasa, a senior student from Laos. “I am always wanting to learn something new, especially being in the USA.

“Today, I am very happy I was able to teach a dance from my culture and see everyone’s enjoyment.”

The dancing finished the night, but the event was filled with activity. Miguel Caurezma brought out laughter by teaching a popular balloon popping game from his country of Nicaragua, and Hassane Seydou “Saha” Sahadatou from Niger encouraged creativity with an instruction on traditional bracelet making.

The focus of the night was on bringing people together and creating a better understanding between people from different cultures.

“Events like this help us move in the direction of being able to understand people who are different from us,” said Jay Valentine, an associate professor and ISCO faculty advisor. “It is ultimately a part of the humanization process.

“If you look at people as foreign, it is easier to fall into not extending human rights and respect to them. By learning bits of their culture, it brings them more clearly into the human family.”

ISCO will be furthering these ideas by holding a scavenger hunt March 30 around the university’s campus. They will also be hosting their annual ISCO festival next semester where they plan to showcase talents and foods from around the world. Students can learn more by visiting ISCO’s Instagram, @isco_troyu.