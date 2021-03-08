Study abroad opportunity offered for Spring Break 2022

PJ Heath

Staff Writer

While Trojans may be grounded this school year when it comes to international travel, that isn’t stopping plans for the future.

Adjunct Instructor Traci Leverett is planning a trip for spring break 2022 that will include experiences in Switzerland, Italy and the French Riviera – and all Troy students, faculty and staff are invited along.

Leverette is partnering with EF College Study to put safety and health first, especially in regard to traveling and studying abroad. Several new policies and heightened standards will be implemented to ensure that the investment for the trip is protected and the experience is safe, as well as fun.

Leverett said she has traveled with EF before and has seen firsthand the knowledge guides local to the countries have – and the immersive experiences available.

She said the company allows for payment plans, which is also beneficial for travelers.

An email was sent out last week that invited those interested to an informational meeting Wednesday, but if interested travelers couldn’t make the meeting they can certainly still travel with the group.

And there is funding available to help offset the cost of the trip. Troy University students, both undergraduate and graduate, are permitted to enroll in an accompanying academic course for credit, and students can apply for the Chancellor’s $1,250 award for global study.

The course, LCL 3301, will be taught by Dr. Peter Howard and students can select a one, two or three hour course to fit their needs.

Troy University’s Study Abroad Club is eager for the chance to travel again.

Frankie Fontana, an applied health sciences major from John’s Creek, Georgia, is looking forward to the “multitude of opportunities” that will be available in 2022.

“I’m glad to be able to have the opportunity to travel, as well as learn about the variety of diverse cultures other countries have to offer” Fontana said.

And those who are likeminded can join the Study Abroad Club – whether they take part in Leverette’s planned experience or not.

Savana Griffin is the vice president of the club, as well as a junior psychology and political science major from Prattville, Alabama.

“[The club] connects students who dream of going abroad and the students that have already been abroad,” Griffin said.

“It helps students understand what life abroad looks like, and how to thrive as an American student abroad.”

For more information on the planned trip for next spring break, email Traci Leverette at tleverett@troy.edu.

Those interested in study abroad opportunities, whether it is a week, a semester or a year, can contact Troy’s Study Abroad Coordinator Sarah McKenzie at semckenzie@troy.edu.