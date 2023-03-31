Sumrall is here to stay

by Caleb Thomas

After leading Troy football to a Sun Belt Conference championship and a 12-2 record in his first season at the helm in 2022, Head Coach Jon Sumrall has agreed to a four-year extension.

The school announced Monday that the contract runs through 2026 and will keep Sumrall in town for the foreseeable future.

While the Troy Athletics Department did not give any information on details of the contract, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel said on Twitter that the contract includes “increased staff salary pool and additional program investment for players.”

“The announcement of a new contract for Coach Sumrall represents a continued commitment to our student-athletes and football program while emphasizing the importance that Troy University Athletics places on being a leader in the Sun Belt Conference and FBS,” said Brent Jones, Troy’s athletic director, in the University release.