Sun Belt Conferences cancels spring athletics

(Photo/Wikipedia Commons)

Scott Shelton

Sports Editor

The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday afternoon it would cancel all athletics related activities for the remainder of the academic year amid COVID-19 concerns.

This will include all regular-season competitions, conference championships and practices for the league’s sports.

The Sun Belt Conference last Thursday suspended regular-season and conference championship play.

The league says Monday’s decision was made in consultation with the schools’ presidents, chancellors and directors of athletics.

This officially ends the season for Troy’s spring sports, including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and track and field.

The Trojan football team saw its spring practice cut short, too.