Sustainable Change all over the world

by Jennifer Keil

Troy University students who are interested in joining the Peace Corps after graduation now have the chance to learn more about the historic organization.

A Peace Corps Prep Program Interest Meeting will cover information about what the Peace Corps is and how to incorporate the Prep Program into the major.

“In the Peace Corps, we take a different approach to making a difference,” said Kenyatta Spiller, the recruiter for the Peace Corps. “Our volunteers are inspired by impact that is hands-on, grassroots-driven, and lasting.”

According to Spiller, students who join the Peace Corps commit to a 27-month long “cultural exchange and life-defining service.”

They have the opportunity to travel to different countries to help six individual sectors, education, health, community economic development (business), environment, agriculture and youth in development.

“By immersing ourselves in communities abroad, the Peace Corps works side-by-side with local leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges of our generation,” Spiller said.

While working to improve the education system, sustain farms, assist in HIV and AIDS prevention or help business owners in the communities of more than 140 countries, over 240,000 Peace Corps member apply the learned skills to create sustainable change.

“Peace Corps volunteers bring their unique skillsets while exploring their passions and share their talents,” Spiller said.

Freshmen and sophomores are especially encouraged to attend, as it will be easier for them to incorporate the required program courses into their major. Juniors and seniors are still welcome to enroll, but they may have to take more classes.

The meeting will provide more information about the six sectors, an overview about available classes and more details about the application process.

“Prep students get to explore and discover exciting opportunities and develop skills needed to be a competitive applicant for the most needed volunteer positions around the world,” said Marjorie Burkett, program advisor of first year studies.

After completing the program, students will receive a certificate from the Peace Corps. Spiller said this gives students a competitive edge when applying for consideration for service.

Troy University is one of only four universities in Alabama that offer the Peace Corps Prep Program.Anyone interested in the program are encouraged to attend the meeting that will be held on Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in 122 Hawkins Hall.