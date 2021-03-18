TARP brings back ‘Egg My House’ fundraiser

PJ Heath

By popular demand, the Troy Animal Rescue Project is bringing back the ‘Egg My House’ fundraiser.

For just $20, the “Easter Bunny” will make a stop at your house on the Saturday evening of April 3, hide a dozen plastic eggs filled with candy, and smile for a photo in your yard,which will be texted and emailed for the kids to see on the next morning!

The plastic eggs will be filled with safe and high-quality candy that all kids will enjoy. The Easter Bunny and his helpers will be visiting the Pike County area, as well as Enterprise and Ozark, so orders from any of those areas are welcome.

All proceeds will go to the care of the variety of rescue animals TARP helps, and this year the funds are primarily going toward vet bills.

“This fundraiser is unique in the way that the parents of younger children in the Pike County and surrounding areas get to have the joy of an Easter egg hunt without the work, and the money collected is for a great cause,” said Matthew Pisarski, TARP’s assistant adoption coordinator.

Troy Animal Rescue Project is a 501c3 non-profit, no-kill, volunteer rescue organization serving Pike County and surrounding areas. The group is dedicated to rescuing animals left homeless, pets given up by their owners, pets in abuse/neglect situations and pets at risk for euthanasia at local shelters.

They place dogs in loving, responsible, committed homes following a comprehensive adoption process. Animals in their care are spayed or neutered, receive all appropriate veterinary care, and are placed into foster homes while they await their permanent homes.

TARP is funded completely by private donations and receives no government funding.

The hours of operation are from 11 a.m-3 p.m. daily, and TARP is open Saturdays and Sundays, as well. No appointment is necessary to meet the companion animals who are located at the rescue center; however, appointments must be made in order to visit those in foster homes.

Location information will be listed beside the pet’s name if they are at a location other than the rescue center.

Orders for Easter eggs and a visit from the Easter Bunny can be made using the QR code below, or by messaging TARP’s Facebook page.

The Troy Animal Rescue Project is happy to accept orders of more than a dozen eggs, and payments can be sent via PayPal or mailed to P.O. Box 771, Troy, AL 36079.

For more information, check out the Trojan Animal Rescue Project Facebook page or call (334) 508-2367.