Tennis heads to Sun Belt Conference Tournament

by Harrison Glackmeyer

The Troy women’s tennis team concluded their regular season this past weekend with a tough loss.

The Trojans competed against Coastal Carolina Friday, where they were beaten 6-1.

The Trojans allowed Coastal Carolina to take the upper hand throughout much of the day.

Coastal Carolina took over the singles matches, beating Maria Guirguis, Franziska Ahrend, Valeria Aveedva and Andrea Wilding. As the day continued, Coastal Carolina won two out of three doubles matches.

The Trojans were quickly losing as Coastal Carolina put on the pressure.

Avdeeva lost her single match causing the Trojans to fall behind 2-0. Ahrend lost 6-3 in her single match against Coastal Carolinas’ Lilie Steryous.

Valeria and Widing played a doubles match against Coastal Carolina’s Lilie Sterous and Tatum Burger were defeated 6-1. Kristina Kurkaras and Hagar Amin doubles match was left unfinished, tying 3-3.

This loss ends the Trojans’ regular season. They will now gear up to compete in the 2023 Sun Belt Tournament in good standing for the bracket.