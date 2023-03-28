‘The Hunger Games’ – Overrated at best 

by Lenora Hollinghead

Though many love “The Hunger Games” movie , I find it to be overrated.

“The Hunger Games” is a 2012 action film based on the novel written by Suzanne Collins, a book I thoroughly enjoyed.

There are many scenes that do a great job of capturing the book, however, I feel as if the movie was rushed and jumped from point to point without capturing enough detail of the survival aspect of the movie.

The movie also had left out important backstories of certain characters which may leave some people not truly understanding what’s going on.

Though the book was intended to be a critique of capitalism, the movie instead focused on the on-screen forced romance between the two main characters.

The book is amazing, I just feel as if director Gary Ross could have put a little more effort into making this movie.

Even though I have made a few bad comments, one of my favorite scenes is the moment Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute to save her little sister Prim. This scene really touched my heart as it showed how passionate Katniss was about her family.

The film does capture some aspects of survival and the comparison of wealth and poverty, but there was a lot left out that was important for the movie, but due to having a time limit just didn’t make it. I must admit that I did initially love the movie, but as it was continuously played in classrooms, I began to get sick of it.

I now wonder why I ever really liked the movie in the first place. I think this movie is mediocre at best, considering it did portray the book fairly accurately. I probably would have never watched the movie on my own if it was not shown to me.

Rated 4/10