‘The Real’ Love of My Life

ATEEZ’s song shows listeners to have pride in themselves and to be humble

by Lexi Ellison

The first time I heard “The Real” by ATEEZ wasn’t on Spotify, or in a friend’s car. I stumbled upon a performance of it on YouTube in the summer of 2021.

I’d had a rough day, but the performance enamored me, and I inevitably fell in love with the group’s music. This song in particular is one that brings me joy and comfort, earning a special place.

The sound of the music drew me in first; the group uses a mixture of electronic and traditional Korean music. This element infused with their inclusion of the singers’ native dialect in the words spoken before each dance break brings a tone that is easy to dance to, hyperactivity, and a sense of pride for their culture.

Hearing and seeing someone have such cheerfulness in their own culture always brings a smile to my face, and their pride in Korean culture is interwoven into the song.

What keeps “The Real” on replay for me is the lyricism used in the song. It is framed as if the members of ATEEZ are speaking to a class of students.

They bring up the harsh words directed toward the group itself and eventually state that the attempts to bring them down are useless. They empower themselves and their class by expressing themselves and encouraging the students to do the same.

Over and over, they repeat the line “humble and kindness” reminding their class to be themselves, but to stay respectful of others and how they express themselves because it’s “cool.” The positive message and witty presentation of the lyrics make “The Real” a fantastic song to listen to after a difficult workday.

The same excitement and empowerment I felt when I watched the performance of “The Real” for the first time still echoes within me whenever I hear this song play.

I find myself constantly replaying this song on good days, and on bad days. When I discovered the song, it provided a greater opening for me to explore more of ATEEZ and fall in love with the group’s music with each new album.

It’s a mark of a new chapter in my life, and a new love. A song. It all started with this song.