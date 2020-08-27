The top three best places to eat while on Troy’s campus

by

Coby Alexander

Staff Writer

Troy University students are entering our third week of classes, and needless to say, there have been a lot of changes this year. New protocols and practices were not easy to get used to.

One of the biggest adjustments for this semester is the food options available on campus.

Some places have changed there hours, some have changed the meals they serve, and some are simply not open at all.

Below are three of the best food options available for this semester to save you some time.

Trojan Dining is continuing to adjust some of the changes it made before the closure of campus spring semester.

The new procedures have reduced the amount of traffic during busier hours and have given options to students regarding dining availability.

There is a to-go option and a limited dine-in option so people to choose where they want to eat after they’ve picked up their food. People can also pick up two full servings of food, so if somebody wants to pick up food for lunch and save the other plate for dinner, that is possible.

The dining hours are Monday through Friday from 7-10 a.m. breakfast; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch; and 4-7 p.m. dinner.

On Saturday and Sunday, hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30-6 p.m. for dinner.

The times for Trojan Dining are flexible, and there are still various food options to choose from at the dining hall.

Trojan Dining gets a rating of 4.5 on my scale of flexibility and variety.

Moe’s is always a good place to start, no matter what your food preferences or restrictions are. This dining choice usually has a vast amount of options whether you’re a vegan, a meat-lover or anything in between.

This semester, the restaurant has taken away its “stack” meal called the Wrong Doug that wraps a crunchy shell in a tortilla. Onions and peppers are toppings which are not currently available to be placed on meals.

Although this may be a hiccup for somebody looking for these options, Moe’s is still a great place to get food on campus.

The spot is open throughout the week, including weekends, and still serves great food options. This is a great option if you want to personalize your meal, instead of picking up a pre-wrapped lunch.

Moe’s gets a 4 out of 5.

Chick-fil-A seems like a go-to for a lot of people – you can never go wrong picking up food from there. However, this semester there are some changes to the menu.

Food options that take longer to make had to be cut, including every grilled meat option, as well as and biscuit and sausage breakfast sandwiches.

The idea is to get people in and out in a fast and orderly manner by having prepackaged sandwiches.

“Since the semester started back, Chick-fil-A has operated differently,” said Janyriah Lampley, a worker at the restaurant who has had to adapt to the new changes. “To keep from contamination, we are making sure everything is in the bag (like sauces) once they get the food.”

Chick-fil-A hours are now 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. which gives the employees more time to sanitize the work area at the end of the day.

The employees also clean the workstation periodically throughout the day.

While the on-campus chicken spot is still a great place to grab a bite to eat, the limitations can reduce the number of people eating there.

Chick-fil-A gets a 3.5 out of 5.

These food places are definitely not the same as students may remember from the beginning of January, but they still provide great options to take advantage of on campus.