Three shot, one in life-threatening condition, after shooting near Double Branch

by

Ora Nelson

Staff Writer

Troy police have confirmed one person suffered life-threatening injuries at a shooting in Troy early Saturday morning, which Troy University students are saying happened near the popular Troy bar, the Double Branch.

Troy police confirmed in a news release shots were fired at 12:46 a.m. on Creekside Way and found three males suffering from gunshot wounds, two were treated and released from Troy Regional Medical Center and one was take to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injuries

Troy University has confirmed none of the injured were Troy students.

Multiple people were seen reportedly fleeing the scene in an attempt to reach safety, and Troy police were observed searching for suspects in the area, according to witnesses who were at the scene. It is unknown if the search is currently ongoing or if anyone is in custody.

When contacted for comment, the Troy Police Department told the Tropolitan no one could comment and to contact their public information officer on Monday.

A statement released on the Double Branch’s social media page shed light on the incident and reads:

“In regards to the shooting that took place at the Double Branch tonight (Saturday morning). The shooting originated at the apartment complex behind the bar. At no time were there shots fired inside the facility. Our staff did all that they could do [to] keep our patrons.”

Other eyewitnesses told the Tropolitan that “shots were fired” near Trojan Village during the same timeframe but it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

The Troy Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact TPD at (334) 566-0500 or the secret witness line at (334) 566-5555. All reports to the secret witness line are kept confidential.

This is a developing story and the Tropolitan will update as new information becomes available.