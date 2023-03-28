TPR’s new podcast: ‘Mad Melodies’ joins the Troy music scene 

by Kris Harrell

TROY Public Radio’s “Mad Melodies” is a new podcast created by Troy students who discuss music on Troy campus: from the DJs to listeners. With their first episode, “Diablo’s Journey and ‘What’s in Your Ear?’” released this Monday, it’s safe to say that Troy’s music scene just got mad good.

Starting off with a killer intro song, the episode begins with an introduction of the two hosts, Marissa Lacey and Jaelanne Thomas. The two share their thoughts on music in general, and why they enjoy the art itself.

After this quick introduction, listeners get to learn about Mad Melodies’ first guest, DJ Diablo. He is known for “always switching his sound up” according to Thomas.

I love the dynamic already between Thomas and Lacey, and how they delve into DJ Diablo’s background. Pondering how he is able to have “the best of both worlds” as Miley Cyrus’s song plays in the background, they relate how only a select few know his name and how he’s has traveled across the country to hone his talent.

DJ Diablo’s blend of sounds is apparent in his music, where his music easily transfers from the New York music scene to Troy, Alabama: two widely different cultures.

The idea behind these interviews (if Mad Melodies continues to interview local artists, which they should IMO) is an incredible opportunity for both artists and TPR’s show. With how much talent is hidden in the hills and valleys of Troy University, this seems like an untapped market that Mad Melodies has found.

“What’s in My Ear?” is an enjoyable segment near the end of the podcast, really Man-on-the-Street-esq that pools the music tastes of Troy as one.

It honestly is something I’ve personally wanted to do for the Trojan Living section for a while, however, now I feel it would be inferior to Mad Melodies due to its audio format and the ability to actually play the music. There’s only so much you can do with paper and ink. It’s a concept ideal for the radio medium.

Additionally, the creators behind Mad Melodies have found a way to make a digestible episode that is packed with information, advice, and music. I honestly have no complaints with this first episode, and with time, I know it will be something that Troy students will have in their ear.