Track takes four event titles at Camel City Invitational

by

(Photo/Troy Athletics)

For the third-consecutive meet, the track and field team has won four event championships.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy track and field program crowned four event champions last weekend at the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“We started showing signs of life this week,” Director Marc Davis said. “I always look to this meet as a turning point in the season.

“It’s the meet where we start to round into a good competitive place before the conference meet.”

The Trojans took home a first-place finish by Jaleel Gilbert in the men’s 200m with a time of 22.15.

Tanner Guest brought home the crown in the women’s 1000m with a time of 2.54.43 while Macki Walsh also made the podium placing third in 2:58.43.

The Troy women’s 4000m distance medley relay and 4x400m relays secured the top spot for the Trojans.

The Trojans also saw 10 top-three finishes this weekend.

Michael Alvernaz and Caleb Brown both made visits to podium in the men’s weight throw securing second and third place with a distance of 19.92m and 19.15m, respectively.

Three Trojans finished in the top 10 of the women’s 400m. Madison Kennedy, Precious Ogba and Edita Sklenska placed second, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Sprinters Jasmine Riley (24.97) and Precious Ogba (25.07) placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s 60m. Riley also had a third-place finish in the women’s 60m dash with a time of 7.67 seconds.

Hakim Montgomery was the runner-up in the men’s 60m dash posting a time of 6.77 while Casimir Tawiah placed third in the 60m hurdles.

The men’s 4×400 relay rounded out Troy’s podium finishes placing second with a time of 3:20.91.

The Trojans return to action Feb. 24 for the Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.