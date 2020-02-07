Track wins 4 events at KMS Invite

by

(Photo/Troy Athletics)

The track team won four event titles last weekend at the KMS Invitational.

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy Track and Field team claimed four championships last Sunday in the KMS Invitational Birmingham, Alabama.

The meet marked the second-consecutive week that the Trojans brought home four titles.

Troy’s dominance in the men’s weight throw continued, but this time, it was Caleb Brown with the top mark of 18.61m.

Edita Sklenska took the women’s 800m crown with a time of 2:13.10 seconds while Madison Kennedy and Cadi Rowe also clocked in inside of the top 10 with a fourth and eighth place finish, respectively.

Troy’s third crown came from Jasmine Riley in the women’s 200m dash with a time of 24.53. Maya Kelly and Reagan McCall also finished inside the top 10 in the 200m dash.

Precious Ogba rounded out the Trojans’ winnings claiming the crown in the women’s 400m dash in 56.92.

Lauren Locke, Alexandria Rankin, Katie Smith and Baylee Evans placed second in the women’s distance medley while Troy’s 4x400m relay team, Rankin, Catera Smth, Sydney Singletary and McCall finished second.

Other notable performances from the Trojans included a second-place finish from Casimir Tawiah in the men’s 60m hurdles and a third-place finish from Samara Nelson in the women’s shot put. Hakim Montgomery secured another podium visit for Troy with a third-place finish in the men’s 60m dash with a time of 6.85.

After the Trojans’ week off, they will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they are set to compete in the Camel City Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8.