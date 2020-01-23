Track wins four events at Samford Invitational

by

The Troy track and field team finished the three-day Samford Invitational with four event champions last weekend.

“This was a much better week than last week,” director of the program Marc Davis said. “We worked out some rust, and we just have to keep plugging away.

“We had some wins and some other great confidence-boosters this weekend.”

For the second consecutive week, Michael Alvernaz found himself on the podium winning the men’s weight throw with a toss of 20.20m. At the UAB Vulcan Invitational, Alvernaz tied a personal best and took home the top mark in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 20.49m.

Tanner Guest continued the winnings for the Trojans, finishing first in the women’s mile with a time of 5:02.56 while Gemma Finch claimed the crown in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:15.74.

The Troy women’s 1600m relay team, made up by Precious Ogba, Edita Sklenska, Gemma Finch and Madison Kennedy, marked the Trojans fourth and final event championship with a win in a time of 3:49.08.

Other award-winning performances included an 18.47m, second-place toss by Caleb Brown in the men’s weight throw.

On the women’s side, Naquita Williams took second place in the weight throw with a mark of 16.44m while Samara Nelson was second in the shot put with a 13.11m throw.

Macki Walsh earned second place in the women’s 5000m while Kennedy and Skenka finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s 400m.

In the 200m dash, junior Matthew Likely finished third with a time of 22.02.

Jasmine Riley finished fourth in the 200m dash and third in the 60m dash.

The Trojans will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the KMS Invite in Birmingham, Alabama.