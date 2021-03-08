Trojan dining adjusts guidelines

Oluwaseun Omotayo

Staff Writer

Students now have the opportunity to order their food ahead of time at select dining locations.

Various measures have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Troy University Dining Services is currently finding ways to improve customer experience.

Trojan Takeout lets students order, pay for their food and skip the line.

The Transact Mobile Ordering app is available on Google Play and the App Store. Students can download the app, pick the Trojan Takeout option, select Troy University and register with their Trojan ID number and a chosen password.

Places available on the app currently include Boar’s Head, Steak ’N Shake, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Fresh Twist, Chick-fil-A, Mein Bowl, Great American Cookies, Moe’s and Herb’s Place.

“All dining locations in Trojan Center accept this method of ordering food as well as Moe’s and Herb’s Place,” said Carla Mordica, a marketing mpecialist for Troy University Dining Services.

There are two payment options. Students can either pay with their credit cards or use their Flex Points.

Ibrahim Yildrim, the general manager of the Troy University Dining Services, said that “there are no transaction fees, so the app is completely free except for taxes charged when users pay with a credit card.”

Once the payment is processed, a tracker will appear on the screen to show the number of minutes left before the order is ready and the order number. The receipt contains a QR code which will be needed during pick up.

Users can go to the location once the order is ready and scan the QR code using the bar code reader at the designated pick-up area. Then a staff member will provide the order.

“Our goal is to create an opportunity to connect with students while providing contactless service,” Mordica said. “So far, we have had 326 users since our launch on Feb. 17, 2021.”

The dining hall is also going back to its previous practice of using plates instead of styrofoam.

“Seating capacity has been extended to ensure students maintain social distancing,” Yildrim said. “We are trying to go back to normal, so students feel like they are eating at home while keeping the environment safe.”

According to Yildrim, “the dining services partners with Ecolab, a safety and sanitation vendor, to use their machines and EPA approved disinfectants for cleaning dishes. There’s a three-part cleaning cycle for plates, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit is used when drying them.”

“I think they are attempting to bring a sense of normalcy that existed before quarantine,” said Destiny Manning, a sophomore marine biology major from Geneva, Alabama.

There will still be a takeout option with limited container usage for students who still do not feel comfortable dining inside.

“Health and safety are very important in today’s environment,” Mordica said.“We are confident that the app is an efficient and safe way to serve our customers.

“Our goal was to find a feasible way of providing contactless and convenient access to dining options that appeal to individual dining needs.”