Trojan football falls to Mizzou

PHOTO/ Troy Athletics

Redshirt freshman running back Trevon Woolfolk is tackled by Missouri defenders in Saturday’s game. Woolfolk had 18 carries for 62 yards.

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans fell to the Missouri Tigers 42-10 in an away game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Trojans’ final non-conference game of the season.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 2-3 on the season and remain 0-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The loss ended Troy’s winning streak over Power 5 opponents. The Trojans previously defeated LSU in 2017 and Nebraska in 2018.

After the game, Head Coach Chip Lindsey talked about the team’s performance.

“We didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities, missed some guys and missed a protection or two and just couldn’t get back in rhythm,” Lindsey said. “Hats off to Missouri.

“They have a really good football team.”

The Trojans opened the game with a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending with a touchdown pass to Khalil McClain to put the team up on the Tigers early.

The touchdown marked the first time this season Missouri allowed a first-quarter touchdown.

Missouri responded with three touchdown drives in a row in the opening quarter and did not let off the gas as the Tigers scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter.

Starters from both teams were pulled in the second half, and the only score by either side was a Tyler Sumpter’s field goal for Troy in the third quarter that ended Missouri’s 42-point run.

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant led the Tigers’ offense, completing 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Bryant rushed for a touchdown, as well.

Bryant left the game in the second quarter due to injury and did not return.

Officials called defensive tackle Travis Sailo for a roughing the passer penalty after he took down Bryant by his lower left leg.

After Troy’s first touchdown drive, the Tigers held the Trojans to 136 yards for the remainder of the game.

The Missouri defense limited the Troy offense to 211 total yards for the game.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker completed 15 of 26 passes for 92 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Backup Gunnar Watson entered the game in place of Barker and completed five of nine passes for a career-high 58 yards.

Trevon Woolfolk led all rushers with 18 attempts for 62 yards. DK Billingsley rushed seven times for 20 yards.

Reggie Todd led the wide receivers with six receptions for 44 yards. Khalil McClain caught three passes for 44 yards and scored Troy’s only touchdown of the day.

McClain has now caught a touchdown pass in four consecutive games and is the team’s leader in receiving touchdowns with five on the year.

Defensively for Troy, Dell Pettus led the team in tackles with nine on the day, which all were solo tackles.

Linebacker Carlton Martial trailed closely behind with seven tackles, as well as 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

The game marked the conclusion of Troy’s non-conference slate of games. For the rest of the season, Troy will face Sun Belt Conference opponents.

Troy will have next Saturday off before playing rival South Alabama at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.