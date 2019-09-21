Trojans bounce back from loss, defeat Akron on the road

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans defeated the Akron Zips 35-7 on Saturday at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio, in the team’s first road game of the season.

With the win, the Trojans move to 2-1 on the season before entering Sun Belt Conference play next Saturday.

From the first drive of the game, the Trojans took control. A nine-play, 64-yard drive to open the game put the Trojans on the board.

Akron tied the game at the end of the first quarter, but Troy scored 28 unanswered points in the second and third quarters.

Throughout the game, the Trojans used ball control to keep their defense and the Akron offense off the field, putting together lengthy drives of as many as 15 plays and nearly seven minutes off the game clock.

After losing senior running back B.J. Smith for the season, D.K. Billingsley started in his place and found success in the ground game with 100 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Trevon Woolfolk, who was a scout team member last season, rushed 15 times for 84 yards. As a unit, the Trojans rushed for 270 yards on the day.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker led the team with 214 yards through the air and three touchdowns as well as 42 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Despite an interception, his first of the season, Barker completed 27 of his 37 passes for a 73% completion percentage.

Ten different receivers caught passes in the game. Luke Whittemore led the team with seven receptions for 64 yards.

Khalil McClain caught a touchdown pass, and Bret Clark and A.J. Smiley caught their first touchdown passes of their careers.

Troy’s defense bounced back after allowing over 600 yards to Southern Miss last Saturday.

The Trojans held the Zips to 203 yards through the air and just 39 yards on the ground.

Spear T.J. Harris lead the team in tackles with six. Linebacker Carlton Martial recorded five tackles and led the team with three solo tackles.

After a botched snap from Akron, Troy forced its first turnover of the season. Sophomore Orlando Lacey recorded his first interception of his career and the first of the Trojans season so far.

Next week, the Trojans begin Sun Belt Conference play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.