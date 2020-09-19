Trojans bring home the Palladium after win against MTSU

by

Three different Trojan running backs recorded touchdowns to power Troy past Middle Tennessee, 47-14, in the Battle for the Palladium Saturday at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Charles Strong, DK Billingsley and Kimani Vidal found the end zone on the ground marking the first time three running backs recorded touchdowns in a single game since 2017.

Gunnar Watson connected with Khalil McClain for a pair of touchdowns, and Evan Legassey kicked a career long 47-yard field goal to cap off Troy’s 47-point affair.

Watson becomes the first quarterback to win his debut since Corey Robinson in 2014.

Dell Pettus and Jayden McDonald led the Trojans with five tackles, but it was Terence Dunlap’s two interceptions that sparked Troy’s defense.

Former walk-on Craig Slocum tacked on another interception to give the Trojans three on the day.

The Trojans bring back the Palladium trophy to Veterans Memorial Stadium, improving to 9-12 all-time against Middle Tennessee.

Troy returns to the gridiron Saturday, Sept. 26 against BYU in Provo, Utah.