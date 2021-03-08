Trojans compete in Sun Belt Conference Championship

( Photo / Troy Athletics )

Freshman Vanessa Frank takes the baton in her event during the Sun Belt Conference Championships on Monday.

Wesley Kircharr

Sports Writer

The Troy women’s track and field team finished day one of the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in third place with 29 points.

The first day at the Birmingham Crossplex featured talent from across the conference as Arkansas State and Texas State bested the Trojans, scoring 66 and 31.5 points, respectively.

Nearing the end of the day, Troy’s distance medley relay team, comprised of Lauren Locke, Vannessa Frank, Edita Sklenska and Tanner Guest, came just shy of a school record as they took gold in the event. The 10 points earned from this first-place victory was enough to push Troy over South Alabama’s team, which sat just below with 20 points.

Maja Kuessner also highlighted the day for Troy as she took silver in the high jump. Her 1.78 m leap surpassed her school record, earning eight points for Troy.

As day one consisted of many preliminary races, the Trojans returned for day two of the meet to compete in the finals of many events. Troy looked to gain the two and a half points necessary to take second place in the championship meet.

Check back for day two results online at Tropnews.com.

Up next, for those who qualify, the NCAA Indoor Nationals is scheduled for Friday, March 12 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

