Trojans dominate Jaguars in Battle for the Belt

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 37-13 on Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium and earned their first Sun Belt Conference win of the season.

With the win, Troy improves to 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

The win marks the first time since 2014 in the Battle for the Belt rivalry that the home team has won.

Troy has won two games in a row in the series—the first time the Trojans have done so since the first two games of the rivalry in 2012 and 2013.

In the first quarter, the teams traded field goals before senior quarterback Kaleb Barker connected with wide receiver Kaylon Geiger for a touchdown.

On South Alabama’s next drive, the Jaguars failed to convert on a fourth and goal on the one yard line.

When Troy recovered on downs, Barker fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Jaguars, who scored the very next play to tie the game.

Placekicker Tyler Sumpter kicked three field goals in the first half and put the Trojans up 16-10 going into halftime.

On their first second-half drive, Barker connected with Geiger for the junior wide receiver’s second touchdown of the game to put Troy up 23-10, and the Trojans didn’t look back.

Troy tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to record the largest margin of victory in the rivalry at 24.

Barker led the offense by completing 20 of 30 passes for 194 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

D.K. Billingsley led all rushers with 19 carries for 100 yards—the third time he’s reached the 100-yard mark this season.

Trevon Woolfolk had nine carries for 41 yards and a touchdown—the first of his career—in the fourth quarter.

The defense, especially the secondary, had one of the best nights of the season so far.

Will Sunderland led the defense with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The unit allowed just 183 passing yards—the lowest total since allowing 93 passing yards against Campbell in the season opener.

The Trojans limited South Alabama’s Tra Minter to 86 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Carlton Martial and Justin Whisenhunt led the defense with 10 total tackles for each and Marcus Webb and Antonio Showers both recorded sacks.

Troy returns to action Saturday, Oct. 26, on the road against the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta.