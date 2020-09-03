Trojans recieve nod from conference

by

Hanna Cooper

Sports Editor

Troy’s Amara Anderson and Cheyenne Hayes have been named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team.

The decision was announced last Wednesday by the conference office.

With Anderson and Hayes both receiving a nod from the conference, it marks the first time since 2013 two Trojans have landed on the preseason team in the same year.

“I’m thankful the conference coaches are recognizing this team’s progress and competitiveness as well as the talent of our players,” Head Coach Josh Lauer said. “Cheyenne and Amara have worked very hard to be considered among the top players in our conference, and I’m excited for them and the direction of this program.

“We’re looking forward to getting the season started and seeing what we can accomplish this year.”

Anderson sits atop the league standings in both total assists (1,348) and assists per set (11.23) from the 2019 season. These numbers also ranked her 14th and 22nd nationally, respectively.

The junior was a 2019 All-Sun Belt First Team member last season after garnering the Sun Belt Setter of the Week award seven times in her career.

Anderson recorded 13 double-doubles and 31 service aces to compliment her stat line.

Hayes also found herself inside of national and league rankings.

The outside hitter ranked 49th nationally in kills with 455 last season. Her 455 kills and 3.79 kills per set ranked third in the league.

The senior accounted for almost 25% of the Trojans’ offense with 502.5 points in 2019. Hayes became the third Trojan ever, and first in the modern 25-point rally era, to record 400 kills in back-to-back seasons.

Hayes finished last season with the second-most digs (288) and double-doubles (10) on the team.

In Troy’s record book, Hayes ranks seventh on the all-time kills list with 1,160.

After making their first post season appearance in a historic 2019 season, the Trojans were picked to finish second in the east division. Troy tallied 60 points and three first place votes.

The Trojans sit just behind Coastal Carolina who the Trojans split wins with last season.

Troy is set to play a 16-game, conference-only schedule in 2020 beginning in late September. A final schedule will be released soon.