Tanner Colvin

Sports Writer

The Trojan women’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament next Monday.

This will be the fourth appearance in the tournament for Troy and the third time the Trojans have made the tourney with Head Coach Chanda Rigby.

This Monday, the Trojans drew to play the Number 2 seed Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans received the Number 15 seed in the Mercado Region.

This comes after the women took victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Championship game last Monday.

The Trojans’ opponents are ranked No. 4 in the latest polls and were projected to be a possibly No. 1 seed. The Aggies are the SEC Regular Season Champions and are 23-2 for the year and 13-0 at home.

The Trojans score an average of 86.2 points per game, which is more than Texas A&M allows (60.7). The Trojans have grabbed 11.1 more rebounds per game than the Aggies this season.

A key player to watch will be Alexus Dye who is the Trojans’ top scorer, averaging 16.2 ppg. Dyle is also the leading rebounder with 12.6 rpg and was named the Sun Belt’s best player.

Tiyah Johnson should also be feared by the Aggies as she averages 13.1 ppg and 4.6 rpg, while Felmas Koranga averages 12.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Janiah Sandifer’s is Troy’s best three-point shooter and has connected on 39% of her shots from the 3-point line.

This is the first time that Troy and the Aggies are matching up. Trojan fans can watch the game played at the University of Texas’ Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Monday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.