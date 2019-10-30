Trop Trivia: Halloween Spooktacular

by

1. What is the word for “fear of Halloween”?

a) Samhainophobia

b) Somniphobia

c) Omphalophobia

2. Where is typically believed to be the birthplace of Halloween?

a) England

b) China

c) Ireland

3. Where did apple bobbing originate?

a) Ancient Greece

b) Ancient Rome

c) Spain

4. How many pounds of candy corn are made every year?

a) 35 million pounds

b) 12 pounds

c) 200 pounds

5. The film “Halloween” was produced in how many days?

a) 360

b) 54

c) 21

6. What was Dracula’s real name?

a) Igor the Evil

b) Vlad the Impaler

c) Lestat

7. Is a pumpkin a fruit or a vegetable?

a) Fruit

b) Vegetable

8. How many people were hanged during the Salem Witch Trials?

a) 14

b) 47

c) 19

9. What “Peanut’s” legend does Linus wait in the pumpkin patch for on Halloween?

a) The Red Baron

b) Snoopy

c) The Great Pumpkin

10. What was the most popular costume for dogs in 2018?

a) An Angel

b) A pumpkin

c) A Goldfish

11. Who wrote the novel Frankenstein?

a) Mary Shelley

b) Percy Bysshe Shelley

c) Mary Wollstonecraft

12. What state produces the most pumpkin every year (500 million pounds)?

a) Illinois

b) Kentucky

c) Ohio

13. In which state is it illegal to dress as a priest or nun for Halloween?

a) Tennessee

b) Georgia

c) Alabama

Answers:

1. A 2. C 3. B 4. A 5. C 6. B 7. A

8. C 9. C 10. B 11. A 12. A 13. C