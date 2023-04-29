Tropolitan Player of the Week

by Rylee Bamberger

Whether he is behind the plate, at the hot corner or in the batter’s box, Caleb Bartolero makes plays. Last weekend, Bartolero went 7-for-11 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in the Trojans series win over Texas State.

The highlight of the series was the Trojans’ 22-5 win over the Bobcats. In this game, Bartolero went 4-for-6 with two doubles and five RBIs. This performance earned him a spot on the Top Performers List by D1 Baseball.

The senior catcher has appeared and started in all 41 games for the Trojans. Bartolero has a .323 batting average, 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Bartolero has spent his entire collegiate career playing for the Trojans and was named a Collegiate Baseball Third-Team All-American as a sophomore. Last season, Bartolero played almost every position. Bartolero played eight games at catcher, a game at first base, two games at third base, 10 games in left field, eight games in right field and nine games as the Trojans’ designated hitter.

Bartolero is from Woodstock, Georgia. He was vital in Woodstock High School’s deep playoff runs in his junior and senior years. In high school, Bartolero was named to the Georgia Dugout All-State First Team, the Atlanta Braves Metro All-Star team and was an all-district nomination.