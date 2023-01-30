Troy alum witnesses fatal weekend shooting

by Emily Mosier

A recent Troy University alumni found himself fearing for his life after an incident Saturday that left one man dead and another person injured.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. at the Stop N Go on South Brundidge Street. According to the Troy city police, Arick Christian, 48, is charged with murder in the death of Quinton Keith Miller, 29, from Ariton, Alabama. Officers arrived to find two victims had been shot, including Miller, who died at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a hospital in Dothan and has since been released.

Jared McBride, a Troy University Alumni who graduated with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism this past summer, said he not only witnessed the shooting from inside his car but was close enough to fear for his life.

McBride said he had been waiting for a friend while listening to music in his vehicle when he heard multiple gunshots.

“As soon as I looked up and turned around, I saw the dead body on the ground,” McBride said. “I’ve seen people pass away before, but I’ve never seen nobody die right next to me.”

He said he made eye contact with the alleged shooter who then took a step toward McBride’s vehicle. McBride said he “flung” his seat backward and hit the gas pedal.

“I couldn’t really see where I was going straight, but I knew I’m not going to be close to him,” McBride said. “I almost hit a cop.”

McBride said an officer stopped him and he was able to point the officer toward the victims right before more police help arrived.

Christian was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged. He was taken to the Pike County Jail where he was given a $250,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department.