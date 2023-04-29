Troy announces baseball ticket flex plan

by Samuel Dooley

As the Boys of Troy sit just under a month away from the end of the 2023 baseball regular season, the athletic department has announced a new ticket plan for people looking to get great seats for the Trojan’s playoff push.

The Flex Plan includes five tickets for $50 behind home plate at the newly renovated Riddle-Pace Field.

The five tickets purchased in the plan can be used anytime, so whether they’re needed all at once or one at a time over five games, the plan is flexible.

Flex plan tickets can be purchased through the athletic department website at TroyTrojans.com/FlexPlan or by calling (877) 878-9467.

The Trojans have a home date against Jacksonville State, as well as a weekend home series against Georgia Southern and Appalachian State, so there are still plenty of games to take advantage of the Flex Plan savings.