Troy announces football schedule, will open at home against ULM

After cancelations shook the original Troy Football schedule, Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced an updated 2020 football schedule on Thursday.

“I am very pleased how the schedule came together as we lost all four of our non-conference games,” Jones said. “The last three weeks have been extremely grueling; however, we intend to play football this fall.”

The schedule features six home games, six road games and three new opponents: BYU, Middle Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky.

The Trojans will now open up the season with conference foe ULM on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

A kickoff time for Troy and ULM has not yet been announced; however, ESPN is set to finalize its schedule for the beginning of the season within the next few days,

2020 Troy Football Schedule

Sept. 5​​ – ULM​​​Troy, Ala.

Sept. 19​ – at Middle Tennessee​Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Sept. 26​ – at BYU​​​Provo, Utah

Oct. 3 – at South Alabama​Mobile, Ala.

Oct. 8 – Texas State (ESPNU)​Troy, Ala.

Oct. 17 – Eastern Kentucky​Troy, Ala.

Oct. 24 – ​Georgia State​​Troy, Ala.

Oct. 31 – ​at Arkansas State​Jonesboro, Ark.

Nov. 7 – at Georgia Southern​Statesboro, Ark.

Nov. 14 – ​Coastal Carolina​Troy, Ala.

Nov. 21 – Middle Tennessee​Troy, Ala.

Nov. 28 – ​at Appalachian State​Boone, N.C.

Dec. 5 – ​Sun Belt Championship Game ​