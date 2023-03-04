Troy basketball heads to Pensacola 

by Dylan Seymore

The Troy men’s basketball team played their final home game of the season Friday night against Coastal Carolina.

Kieffer Punter, Darius McNeil, Zay Williams, Nelson Phillips and Lydell Geffrard were all recognized before the matchup for Senior Night.

Although, it was senior night, it was a junior who lead the team in points. Christyon Eugene lead the team with 19 points and a total of five made threes. The team combined for a total of 17 threes made for the game which is a season high.

“It was an offensive explosion,” said head coach Scott Cross. “Our guys really moved the ball. 16 assists speaks that we were sharing the basketball.

I’m super thankful we were able to send our seniors out on a positive note because those guys have put a lot into the program and worked very, very hard.”

With wins in their last six of seven games, the Trojans have secured the fifth seed in the Sun Belt.