Troy Campus Rec prepares for Fall 2020 Esports tournament

by

Coby Alexander

Staff Writer

Esports Tournament Begins Kickoff

Troy is gearing up for virtual Esports tournament

Troy Campus Recreation is getting ready for its next esports tournament within the next few weeks.

ESports is short for electronic sports, a video game competition where teams or individuals play each other over a series of games.

The games being featured this year are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K21, Madden 21, Super Smash Bros and FIFA 20.

This is not Troy’s first eSport competition, but for Kiefer Quick, it will be a new experience.

Quick has been the Graduate Assistant of Competitive Sports since Spring of 2020 and has helped organize sports tournaments for the past four years, but never an eSports one.

“Setting up this tournament has been a blast,” Quick said. “We were able to contact South Alabama’s recreation department to where some of our champions can play theirs.”

So far there are 40 people who have signed up and Quick expects more to sign up before registration closes.

Quick is not the only one who is having his first Esports tournament experience.

Senior secondary education major Gehrig Douglass said he found out about the tournament through an email sent by the university.

The Prattville, Alabama, native signed up for the Madden 21 tournament because he’s been playing it since he was a kid.

“I’ve been playing Madden since I can remember,” Douglass said. “I figured I could showcase something I’m good at and enjoy.”

This semester’s tournament will be online, so no extra precautionary measures will need to take place.

Quick believes this tournament will be a great way to show how the university should move forward with these events since, “The sky’s the limit.”

“Our department is very excited to see how the tournament plays out,” Quick said. “We will continue to build off of this in order to better serve our students with virtual leisure and recreation.”

To sign up for the tournament, go to IMLeauges.com and register with your Troy email.